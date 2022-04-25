BC Adds Lehigh OL Transfer Christian Curatolo
Boston College added some depth in the trenches Friday night with the addition of Lehigh transfer offensive lineman Christian Curatolo.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Malvern Prep (Pa.) product made three starts for the Mountain Hawks as a freshman last year.
He spent most of his brief stay at Lehigh as a right tackle.
In total, Curatolo appeared in eight games last season for Lehigh. His first career start came against Holy Cross on Oct. 30.
At Malvern Prep, he was an all-conference and all-area offensive lineman in the Inter-AC. PennLive rated him as a top-seven guard in the state of Pennsylvania.
Curatolo will work with BC offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and join a new-look O-Line room.