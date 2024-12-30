BC Adds DL Depth From Brown In The Portal

With all eyes officially on 2025 after the weekend, BC added its eighth transfer portal player on Monday.

Former Brown defensive lineman Michael Bumpus officially announced his commitment to the Eagles on social media.

Bumpus is a grad transfer from the Bears. Over the last two years, he's got 34 tackles, 2.5 TFL's and 1.5 sacks against some solid Ivy League competition. Most importantly, he's a big body with position versatility. Bumpus is 6'4," 275lbs. and could be used in a number of ways in Tim Lewis' defense.

Bumpus is a Ponte Verda Beach, Florida native and went to The Bolles School.