BC adds another transfer in former elite recruit Deon Jones
Jeff Hafley and company are showing their savvy in working the transfer portal to bolster next year's roster and beyond.
It started with quarterback Phil Jurkovec and continued recently with the Eagles' landing Buffalo defensive lineman Chibueze Onwuka.
The latest news dropped on Monday, when former Rivals250 recruit and Maryland defensive back Deon Jones was announced as the newest Boston College player via Twitter.
Alhamdulillah🙏🏾....On To The Next Chapter 🦅 . #solid🖤🔒 @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/3zMnWcyR27— XIV (@jonesd_14) March 30, 2020
Jones started six games last year as a sophomore for the Terrapins and played in 21 games over his first two years of game action following a redshirt in 2017. Eagle Action will have a deeper dive into what BC is getting in Jones shortly.