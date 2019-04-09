BC adds another 2020 commitment
Boston College added another impressive commitment from the Class of 2020 on Tuesday night when three-star tight end Charlie Gordinier picked the Eagles.Gordinier's commitment continues BC's hot st...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news