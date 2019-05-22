News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 11:19:24 -0500') }} football Edit

BC adds 2019 quarterback

K2whx5oj6dtaw9vibcxw
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Eagle Action can confirm that Boston College has made a very late addition to its 2019 recruiting class.Late last week Boston College extended an offer to Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna quarter...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}