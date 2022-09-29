Boston College is a 15.5-point underdog for its Week 5 home game against Louisville, according to Action Network.

Action Network has set the over/under at 51 points, and the Eagles' moneyline is at +480. BC is 0-4 against the spread this season.

The 1-3 Eagles are coming off a 44-14 loss at Florida State. Meanwhile, 2-2 Louisville just beat up on USF, 41-3.

Louisville leads the all-time series, 8-6. The Cardinals won their first three matchups with BC after joining the ACC, a stretch that culminated in a Lamar Jackson-led, 52-7 curve stomping in Alumni Stadium. Jackson totaled seven touchdowns in that game, and his day was over before the fourth quarter.

BC, however, has won three of the last five meetings between the Atlantic Division foes. Last year, though, saw Louisville come away with a 28-14 victory in a rainy Cardinal Stadium. Louisville swarmed Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel, and, although the Cardinals shot themselves in the foot with turnovers, they survived with a two-touchdown win. Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham threw two interceptions but rushed for 133 yards and a trio of scores.

Cunningham has piled up a combined 309 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in his last three games against the Eagles.

Louisville is tied for 11th nationally and is second in the ACC with 13 sacks this season. What's more, the Cardinals are tied for 12th nationally and tied for second in the ACC with 32.0 TFLs. That poses a serious matchup problem for an inexperienced Eagles offensive line that has struggled mightily in 2022.