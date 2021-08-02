BC 2021 Preseason Position Overview: Special Teams

Boston College took a step in the right direction defensively last season. When it came to special teams, though, it was night and day. The Eagles catapulted from 114th nationally in SP+ to 28th. Under the watch of former Ohio State assistant Matt Thurin, BC’s special teams went from a program weak point to a refreshingly reliable third phase of the game. Between Aaron Boumerhi’s game-winning field goal against Texas State, John Tessitore’s fake field goal hard count at Clemson and glimpses of Jaelen Gill’s electrifying return skills, the group provided ample excitement all year. And every major contributor is back for more. Projected Depth Chart K: Aaron Boumerhi, Connor Lytton, Danny Longman, Stephen Ruiz, Matt Wilderson Boumerhi’s 2020 Stats: 16-of-20 FG, 30-of-30 PAT P: Grant Carlson, John Tessitore Carlson’s 2020 Stats: 43 punts, 42.4 yards per punt average, 62 long, 15 inside 20, 3 TB LS: Aidan Livingston, Gunner Daniel KR: Travis Levy, Xavier Coleman/Jaelen Gill PR: Jaelen Gill, Travis Levy/Xavier Coleman Biggest Questions: Will Aaron Boumerhi build on his resurgent 2020? Boumerhi is one of BC’s six sixth-year players. The former walk-on has played at two schools, undergone two right hip surgeries and made two successful comebacks. Last year’s saw him post his best field goal percentage since his breakout freshman campaign, during which he earned All-AAC second-team honors for Temple after failing to pick up an offer in high school. Boumerhi was one of three ACC kickers in 2020 to make 14 or more field goals and convert at a clip of at least 80%. He finished the season 16-of-20 and a perfect 30-of-30 on extra points. Boumerhi was 16-of-18 inside 50 and basically automatic inside 40 (14-of-15). It was a breath of fresh air for an Eagles program that hadn’t had a starting kicker make north of 70% of their field goal attempts since Mike Knoll in 2016.

Although the Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, native wasn’t ready to go for Week 1, he made an impact the following game when he clinched BC’s come-from-behind victory against Texas State with a 36-yarder despite being iced three times in a row. Boumerhi also drilled a trio of field goals in a low-scoring Carrier Dome affair and again when No. 2 Notre Dame visited Chestnut Hill, keeping things close in the first half of the Holy War. He ultimately decided to return for a third and final year on the Heights, thanks to the NCAA’s blanket COVID-19 waiver. “I’m really grateful he came back,” Hafley said at ACC Kickoff. “Boom’s a guy I trust. Boom’s a guy that I’m going to be able to go to this year and say, ‘Hey, what do you think, man? The ball’s on the 36, 39, want to go for it?’ Because I trust him, and I believe in him.” Who will get their shot in the return game? Travis Levy shouldered the majority of BC’s return duties last year, but he didn’t get all the opportunities back there. He returned 11 kickoffs for 262 yards and four punts for -6 yards. His 23.8 yards per return average on kickoffs actually bested his 2019 mark (22.5), yet his punt return production was non-existent, whereas he averaged 7.5 yards per return as a junior. Jaelen Gill was the Eagles’ most dangerous punt returner last year. He housed a touchdown in Death Valley that would have bumped BC’s first-quarter lead to 21-7 had Tate Haynes not committed an illegal block in the back. Gill returned seven punts last year for 61 yards. The Clemson matchup was his best game, even without the score. He also registered an 18-yard return that day, turning in a Pro Football Focus punt return grade of 90.5. The most action he got all season was at Syracuse, where he returned three punts for 15 yards. Gill could take over full-time as BC’s punt return guy, but true freshman Xavier Coleman could share some of the workload, too—not just running back punts but also kickoffs. The 5-foot-7, 187-pound back is as versatile as it gets. He can burst through the tackles, take direct snaps in the wildcat, line up in the slot and make people miss, especially in the return game where he can change speeds and hit the joysticks freely.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgQ29sZW1hbiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9YdG9vc2hpZnR5eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWHRvb3No aWZ0eXk8L2E+KSBkaWQgZXZlcnl0aGluZyBhdCBMZW5hcGU6IHJpcHBlZCBv ZmYgYmlnIHJ1bnMsIHRvb2sgZGlyZWN0IHNuYXBzIG91dCBvZiB0aGUg4oCc d2lsZGNhdCzigJ0gbGluZWQgdXAgaW4gdGhlIHNsb3QgKyBob3VzZWQga2lj a3MuPGJyPjxicj5CQyB3aWxsIGxpa2VseSBmaW5kIGEgd2F5IHRvIHVzZSBo aW0gcmlnaHQgYXdheS4gRG9u4oCZdCBiZSBzdXJwcmlzZWQgaWYg4oCcWOKA nSBpcyB0aGUgRWFnbGVzJiMzOTsgWC1mYWN0b3IgaW4gYSBnYW1lIG9yIHR3 byB0aGlzIGZhbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3U4NEswR2lHMFQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91ODRLMEdpRzBUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFu ZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNDE3MzEzMDgz MDc3MzY1NzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjAsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==