BC 2021 Preseason Position Overview: Quarterback
This time last year, Boston College fans were clamoring for an immediate-eligibility waiver for Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The #FreeJurk movement was successful, and Jurkovec tu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news