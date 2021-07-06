BC 2021 Position Overview: Defensive Backs

Jeff Hafley was brought to Boston College to shift the football program’s culture and restore its defensive identity. The latter started with revamping the secondary.

BC was abysmal against the pass in 2019. The Eagles gave up 285.5 yards per game through the air, the ninth-most in the FBS. They allowed opponents to eclipse the 300-yard mark seven times. And, on six different occasions, quarterbacks threw three or more touchdowns against BC.

The previous three years, the Eagles had four defensive backs (Justin Simmons, John Johnson, Isaac Yiadom and Kam Moore) hear their names called in the NFL Draft and two others (Lukas Denis and Hamp Cheevers) earn Walter Camp All-American honors. The exodus of talent left the secondary in the hands of Brandon Sebastian, Mike Palmer and Mehdi El Attrach.

It didn’t help that three-year defensive backs coach and 2018 co-defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was hired away by Michigan ahead of the 2019 campaign. Campanile helped shape BC into a mini “DBU.” During his stay (2016-18), the Eagles logged 12 or more interceptions each season and ranked inside the top 50 in pass defense twice.

The drop-off was steep in 2019, not just for the backend but the entire BC defense, which was headed by former linebackers coach Bill Sheridan. BC reset its single-game record for yards allowed twice in the span of three weeks.

So when Hafley came to the Heights with seven years of experience coaching NFL defensive backs and a remarkable season as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator—one that saw him mentor a pair of first-round cornerbacks—expectations for growth were high. And a step was indeed taken in the right direction.

BC conceded 40 fewer passing yards per game in 2020 than it had the year before, catapulting from 122nd to 82nd in pass defense. For the Eagles to be an ACC contender, though, the group will have to make a similar jump this fall.

Projected Depth Chart

Note: BC started seven of its 11 games in 2020 in a 4-2-5 base formation. This spring, second-year defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu said that the Eagles spent so much time in nickel last year because of the team’s depth on the backend, and it was conducive to the scheme he and Hafley were implementing.

“If, on a given week, we feel like, hey, we need to have these guys out there to have success, that’s what we do,” Lukabu said. “At the end of the day, with so much spread or just speed from offenses, you want to try to match athletes the best you can.”

BC’s secondary only got deeper this offseason, thanks to the arrival of former five-star safety and 2018 ESPN Freshman All-American Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State, as well as the recruitment of four-star cornerback CJ Burton.

In all likelihood, the Eagles will once again lean on their five-DB packages this fall. Even though John Lamot started four games at strongside linebacker in 2020, he played fewer than 45 snaps in all of those contests. BC mostly rode with Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson at the second level. Now that the duo, which respectively ranked fifth and tied for 11th nationally in total tackles last year, is gone, replacing two linebackers is a lot more manageable than returning to a 4-3-4 base.

So here’s what the depth chart could look like come September (starters in bold):

CB: Brandon Sebastian, Elijah Jones

NB: Jason Maitre, Denzel Blackwell

SS: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Jahmin Muse

FS: Deon Jones, Mike Palmer

CB: Josh DeBerry, Shawn Asbury II/CJ Burton