The "Daddy's Boy" chants began to fade after Buddy Boeheim's third 3-pointer of the night.

The son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim matched a career-high 13 points off the bench as the Orange silenced Conte Forum in a 77-71 win on Wednesday night. Star junior guard Tyus Battle poured in 31 points, outdueling Jordan Chatman and Ky Bowman, who each dropped 21 points in the loss.

Jordan Chatman scored eight quick points to power BC (11-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) to an early 10-2 lead. But after back-to-back 3-pointers by Bowman and Chatman, the Eagles' red-hot shooting subsided against Syracuse's signature zone defense. The Orange (14-6, 5-2 ACC) forced four turnovers over a five-minute stretch during which they outscored BC, 14-0, and took a 20-15 lead.

Both team's benefited from strong contributions off the bench in the first half. Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy, had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting while Marek Dolezaj also added a triple. Meanhwhile, Jared Hamilton tallied two steals to go along with five points from his younger brother, Jarius.

Despite five missed 3-pointers by Chatman, the Eagles didn't shoot poorly from deep in the first half, converting five of their 11 attempts. But Cuse was that much better from beyond the arc. The Orange went 7-for-14, four of which came on consecutive possessions midway through the first half. Using that momentum, they carried a 42-35 lead into the locker room at halftime despite turning the ball over seven times themselves.

At the beginning of the second half, Cuse extended that lead to double digits before Chatman netted back-to-back treys to cut BC's deficit to 46-41. Bowman reduced it to just two points by drilling a fade-away corner triple that, somehow, was even more contested than his game-winner at Wake Forest last weekend. The Eagles continued to steal momentum after Steffon Mitchell found a streaking Jared Hamilton for an emphatic dunk.

Ultimately, though, Battle proved to be too much down the stretch as the Orage's fill-in point guard. The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder dropped 21 points in the second half to halt any runs BC rattled off late. The Eagles' 40 percent clip from downtown simply wasn't enough to overcome their halftime deficit and beat the zone.

"They just couldn't stop Tyus in the second half, and that was the ballgame," Jim Boeheim said. "If he has the ball in his hands, then someone else can't screw it up."

Buddy Boeheim wasn't the only one who had a career night. Jared Hamilton made the most of his minutes in Wynston Tabbs' prolonged absence, scoring a season-high 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting with two steals and a block in 29 minutes. Against Wake, he played just 17 minutes compared to 25 minutes for Chris Herren, Jr., who started over Hamilton again. If Tabbs is still out versus Notre Dame on Saturday, it will be interesting to see whether Jim Christian makes any tweaks to his starting lineup.