Baseball Keeps Season Alive With Upsets of Notre Dame & Virginia

Now this is interesting.

All season long, BC baseball was just kind of there, middling and struggling to find real consistency against the better teams on the schedule.

The Eagles entered the one-game elimination ACC tournament two games under .500 seeded 14th and not expected to do much as the 2025 season went out with a whimper.

Instead, BC took down No. 11 Notre Dame (5-4) in 10 innings on Tuesday and then upset No. 6 Virginia 12-8 late into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Both of the Eagles' games were scheduled as the final 9 p.m. starts of the day and both were pushed back to 10:20 p.m with other games running late.

So now, BC is suddenly in the ACC quarterfinals on Friday night against No. 3 North Carolina and the question is, how long can this continue?

That depends on how long a 'last day' together can motivate the Eagles.

Unless they win the ACC tournament, BC has no chance of making the NCAA tournament. The only way to keep the season alive is to shock some of their ACC counterparts. The Eagles went 11-19 in conference games during the regular season, but the win-or-go home scenario seems to be resonating immensely.

The most entertaining part of this little run is just how much Todd Interdonato has the team running. The Eagles had seven stolen bases in four innings on Wednesday night, scoring five runs in the first as both teams combined for 11 runs in the first two innings.

Leading 9-8 in the top of the eighth around 1:00 a.m., Josiah Ragsdale doubled down the left field line, plating Sam McNulty and Colin Larson for some huge insurance. Ragsdale later scored on a wild pitch to make 12-8 heading to the ninth.

Beck Miller (2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 1 K) closed things out. Kyle Kipp (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K) got the win. Adam Magpoc led the offense with a 3-5, 2-RBI performance. Pat Roche got hit by a pitch twice, doubled and scored three times. Esteban Garcia had two RBI, one on a single in the fourth.

The Eagles' chaos on the base paths contributed to Virginia making five errors that directly contributed to several runs.

Is this a cinderella run? Or just a couple of big wins to cap off the season on a positive note? The bullpen was an issue throughout the year, but has gotten big outs when it mattered most. The offense has come alive again, pounding out 11 hits on Wednesday night after putting up eight against the Fighting Irish. The speed and willingness to run at any time is a true threat for any team remaining.

Way back in March, BC hosted UNC in some obviously not-so-friendly baseball weather and lost two of three. The one win was a 3-2 nail-biter. A three-run Pat Roche bomb in the fifth held up to beat the then-ranked No. 17 Tar Heels. UNC took Game 1 5-1 and then came back and beat BC 10-0 in seven innings after the loss.

The top four seeds in the tournament earned a double bye, which means UNC has been sitting around watching BC grind out two very, very late games. The good news is that BC has drawn all of the night starts, meaning rest and recovery can be a primary focus throughout the day.



Whatever happens, the 2025 version of Birdball has shown some tremendous character and fight with their backs against the wall. Regardless of what happens on Friday night, it's been a finish fans and supporters can be proud of.

Or...maybe, just maybe, a run for the ages.