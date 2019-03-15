Barron enjoys another day at BC
Three-star Suffield Academy (Conn.) athlete Justin Barron, a prospective tight end for the Eagles, visited Boston College once again on Thursday.Eagle Action caught up with the 6'4, 205-pound prosp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news