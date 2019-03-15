Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 10:23:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Barron enjoys another day at BC

Ogrnvv1pp1iu1nhpvpm1
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Three-star Suffield Academy (Conn.) athlete Justin Barron, a prospective tight end for the Eagles, visited Boston College once again on Thursday.Eagle Action caught up with the 6'4, 205-pound prosp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}