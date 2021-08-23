Atlanta corner plans to visit BC and Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the first school to extend an offer to Atlanta (Ga.) St. Pius X cornerback Jack Tchienchou.Boston College recently became the second school to offer the 2023 prospect.The Eagles are i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news