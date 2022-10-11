Boston College is at risk of missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 1.5% chance reaching the six-win mark. That's the lowest percentage of any ACC team.

BC is 2-4 through six games, including 1-3 in ACC play. The Eagles have been handicapped by a severely-depleted offensive line. BC opened the season with zero returning starters up front. Since, three Week 1 O-Line starters have missed time. BC has started the last two games with a pair of guards who began the 2021 campaign on the defensive line.

The Eagles have allowed 22 sacks this season, the most in the ACC and the fifth most in the FBS. What's more, BC's rushing offense ranks last in both the ACC and the country. The Eagles are averaging 69.5 rushing yards per game. Every other team in the conference is posting at least 112 yards per game on the ground.

In BC's two wins, it has averaged 127.5 rushing yards, and quarterback Phil Jurkovec has thrown for more than 300 yards. Six of Jurkovec's nine completions traveling 20-plus yards in the air this season have come in those games, too, per Pro Football Focus.

Without real run/pass balance, Jurkovec has been under constant duress. Jurkovec has been pressured on 101-of-227 dropbacks this season, or 44.5%, according to PFF.

BC's defense has made strides in some areas and taken a step back in others. For instance, the Eagles are allowing 17.58 fewer rushing yards per game and are posting 1.25 more TFLs per game this season. That said, their pass defense has dropped from first to eighth in the ACC.

Here's who BC still has to play this season:

Week 8 at No. 14 Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

Week 9 at UConn (3-4)

Week 10 vs. Duke (4-2, 1-1 ACC)

Week 11 at No. 15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

Week 12 at Notre Dame (3-2)

Week 13 vs. No. 18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

The Eagles have made a bowl game each of the past six seasons, although they have only actually played in one the last four years. In 2018, the First Responder Bowl was canceled because of lightning. BC opted out of the postseason in 2020 because of COVID-19. Then, last season, the BC-East Carolina Military Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 complications and player opt-outs within the Eagles' program.