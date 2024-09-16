Assessing The Eagles 1/4 Of The Way Through The Season

It's a four quarter season and the first just ended.



Through three of the 12 games, the Eagles are 2-1, but, what have we learned? Here are some thoughts on where things stand heading into Red Bandanna Week...



Good run game, pass game still up in the air



So, while that FSU win may look less impressive by the day, I think we can all agree this run game is legit (I know the team was under 50 yards against Mizzou), but if we're going to give credit on that side of the ball, that's where I think we'll continue to see the most success. As I've said since minicamp, that RB room is deep and there's a lot of talent there. Oddly enough after running it well on the first drive against the Tigers, it sort of disappeared. In general, though it's hard to come away from the first three games and not feel like that's where the most consistent performances will come from.



As for the passing game, Duquesne was fun, but I've been surprised at how little we've seen overall from the receivers still. I do think the group of Bradley, Skeete, Bond, McGowan and Harris is going to ultimately have a really good year, but it's been a sluggish start. I'm also frankly stunned we haven't seen more of McGowan as well. He's a prime candidate for jet sweeps and stuff like that, as is Bond and those simply haven't been in the game plan. As for Tommy, he reverted back to his old ways against Missouri, but I have too much faith in the O'Brien/Lawing/DiBiaso trio to say he's going to start trending downward. I still ultimately believe TC is closer to a 'top tier' guy than a 'bottom tier' guy.



The O-line deserves a ton of credit so far too. Good run blocking and TC has had plenty of time for the most part. For all the worries people had there, I think they've been beyond serviceable and will only continue to get better.



Need more from the tight ends



I was absolutely POSITIVE they'd be more involved, but we've seen very little out of Morales and Franklin. They've got to find a way to get those guys more involved in the passing game.



Defense solid, but performance in the run game vs. Missouri was a bit alarming



Not even close to 'panic button' time yet, but that run defense and third down defense (as O'Brien acknowledged on Saturday) absolutely needs to get better. I believe this unit is much closer to the dominant unit we saw the first two games than the one we saw this past Saturday. Tim Lewis is a creative defensive mind and the athletes - especially up front - should continue to wreak havoc on the teams left on the schedule. I'm chalking Saturday up to them being truly tested against real competition for the first time and Mizzou probably being better than I wanted to give them credit for. But, if teams can pound the rock and stay on the field against them consistently, well, then we have a problem. This pass rush should remain close to elite though.



Linebackers have been fine



Given how much of a question mark that group seemingly always is, I think they've been just fine. Arnold has been good tackling in the open field and Crouch along with Hala have been what I thought they'd be too. I might have expected just a little more physicality, but overall they haven't been a problem.



Secondary isn't a problem either



Look, Luther is absurdly good and Cook is a good enough QB to make you pay for mistakes. But, as a whole, I think DB's and safeties have been good too. Like I keep saying, I still think this defense is underrated (again, I know that's tough to say after Missouri) and the schedule softens a bit up until the Louisville and Pitt games (and maybe Syracuse?). I'm not worried one bit about that side of the ball in terms of pass defense.



No idea what we're getting out of special teams



Now THIS is something I didn't think we'd be talking about. In camp, it felt like McGowan was a real threat in the return game and Lombardo was 'the guy' in the kicking game. Candotti being out the other day was quite a curve ball and now, I'm not sure what you have there. I thought the return game would be more of a factor and the fact that your current kicker has never attempted a FG in his life still is worrisome. Ultimately, we're eventually going to learn how he handles a pressure kick, we just have no idea when. They need more overall from special teams, there's no way around it.



Still an 8-9 win team



There's just no way that Missouri game is who this team is, and they still found themselves in it up until the final minute. That was the first true test and I'd give them a B-/C+ for a grade. I fully expect this team to be hungry on Saturday night (they were back practicing Sunday morning, I'm not sure that happens under Hafley) and I'd expect a similar start against the Spartans to the one we saw in the home opener. This is still a very good football team in my opinion and I'm fully expecting them to remain in the hunt for the ACC title game.