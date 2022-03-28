Ashton-Langford Announces Return for Final Season

The veteran guard, who transferred to BC from Providence after the 2018-19 season, announced the news Monday evening.

Boston College men's basketball guard Makai Ashton-Langford, this past year's leading scorer, is returning for a fifth and final season.

"Been through so many ups and downs throughout my career," Ashton-Langford wrote in a social media post. "I am thankful for everybody I have come across on campus and all of BC Nation who have been supporting us."

He continued: "With that being said, I am excited to say that I will be returning to Boston College for one more year to run it back with my brothers (for life)."

Ashton-Langford played two seasons with Providence, then sat out a year because of NCAA transfer rules before playing a pair of seasons at BC. With the COVID-19 waiver, Ashton-Langford still has one year of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Earl Grant has offered Ashton-Langford the chance to use that at BC for one final go-around with his younger brother, DeMarr Langford Jr.

Ashton-Langford averaged a career-high and team-leading 12.0 points per game in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3 Worcester native reached or eclipsed the 20-point mark four times. He also knocked down 41 triples, third most on the team, and improved his 3-point shooting percentage from 23.5% in 2020-21 to 29.3%.

Ashton-Langford played through bumps and bruises, starting every game of the season while averaging 34.4 minutes per game. Before this past season, he had never averaged more than 26 minutes per game.

With his return, BC will now bring back its leading scorer, second-leading scorer (Langford), leading rebounder (TJ Bickerstaff), rising star point guard (Jaeden Zackery) and a center who earned ACC All-Tournament recognition (Quinten Post).

Plus, the Eagles will welcome four new recruits, including a pair of four stars (guard DJ Hand and forward Prince Aligbe).

So far, two BC players have entered the transfer portal this cycle: freshman guard Kanye Jones and sophomore center Justin Vander Baan.

Now that Ashton-Langford's future is clear, the Eagles are set to return most of their core next season.

