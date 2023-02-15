It’s official.

No, not the offensive coordinator position, we’re still waiting on some “official” word on that, but BC did announce its offensive line hire on Wednesday.

Football Scoop had it Friday, but Matt Applebaum is officially back as the O-line coach, with the Eagles releasing a statement with some thoughts from head coach Jeff Hafley and an old friend from one of BC’s recent teams. Applebaum was with the Dolphins last season after serving as the O-Line coach under Hafley for two years.

“We are thrilled to have Matt, his wife Bethany and their son Colton back in Boston,” Hafley said in the statement. “Our players are excited to have Coach Applebaum back and get to work.”

Applebaum’s departure from Miami was a bit surprising, considering the Dolphins allowed five fewer sacks than the previous season and improved their rushing average from 3.5 yards to carry to 4.3; an improvement of nine spots in the league rankings.

During his initial time as BC O-line coach, Applebaum coached nine All-ACC selections and a pair of All-Americans in Zion Johnson, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Alec Lindstrom. The entire starting offensive line earned All-ACC honors in 2021, with Lindstrom and Johnson earning first team honors.

“Coach Applebaum knows what it takes to forge a top-tier offensive line and develop talent for professional football,” Johnson said in the same statement after starting all 18 games, including the playoffs for LA as a rookie. “I’ll always be grateful for his mentorship in helping me reach my goal of being a first round pick and playing in the National Football League,” Johnson added.