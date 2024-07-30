Thanks to those that left some questions for this, keep them coming and I'll add some (hopefully) helpful answers up until Day 1 on Saturday morning.

Q: As is often the case it always comes back to the QB. Last year TC could not throw a deep ball (greater than 20 yards) so DB’s would just squat on the shorter routes not having to defend the whole field. And TC’s accuracy and decision making were let’s say inconsistent. How much has he improved since last year? In my mind, that’s the key question.



A: Biggest question of the entire camp. If he's a better decision maker and takes better care of the ball this offense can be REALLY good. I do put a lot of stock in his answers at ACC Kickoff when it comes to being more mature and ready to take a leap. He really doesn't have all that much D1 FBS experience when you think about it, so there's a real possibility having the full offseason truly will help him immensely.



Q: What about the qb talking to staff on sideline while game live-how will OB handle this while not being a "helicopter parent" and overwhelming TC?



A: I think it'll be DiBiaso mostly doing the communicating when a series/drive is over and TC makes his way back to the sideline. I also think having direct communication into the QB's helmet and ipads on the sideline this year will be sneaky important. The on-field communication basically up until he walks up to the line is very valuable in terms of telling him something to look. On the sideline the immediate feedback is obviously helpful. I'll be curious to see if Lawing is going to be up in the booth or on the sidelines. I think both he and DiBiaso will be on the sideline.



Q: What do you expect for stat line for TC?



A: Well, he racked up 2,248 passing yards and 1,113 rushing yards last year. I'd expect something similar rushing wise and if these receivers are as good as I think they are, he should be pushing 3,000-3,500 passing yards. He had 15 passing TD's and 14 picks last year, the INT number has to come WAY down, like...I'm thinking 6 tops. I ultimately think he throes 20ish TD's with 10ish rushing TD's. Ideally, he becomes more of a pocket passer and only uses his legs when needed, but there's obviously going to be some designed runs for him too. The most important number is the picks by far though, can't be a turnover waiting to happen all the time.

Q: I am curious about the depth at DT and LB: we may not have a ton at OL but at least we know who they are! Also, any Freshman or RS Freshman expected to step up and contribute?



A: I am very, very high on the defensive front. Horsely, Rooks, Tate and Tongrongou should all contribute. DT is actually pretty deep in my opinion. Keep an eye out for Clive Wilson to make some noise in camp too. As far as linebacker I think McGowan finally emerges, but it's absolutely a question. It really depends on what you get out of Bryce Steele. If he can fully contribute and be an impact guy, I think he and Kam Arnold are a great combo. I also think Sione Hala, Jaylen Blackwell and Daveon Crouch can all be impact guys, but we need to see it in game action. For freshmen, redshirt fresh. It felt like Josiah Griffin was making big strides in spring ball and could be in the rotation more. You all know how high I am on Reed Harris too. Massive target for a young kid and he balled out in the spring game (and all of spring ball). Local RB Datrell Jones may need to contribute more. Carter Davis could be a player in the secondary we hear more about as well.