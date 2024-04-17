Thanks to those that responded to the thread on Tuesday. While I'm happy there's a bit of a break here, I already can't wait to start talking about this team again in August.



Also, before I forget, I made a text on Monday regarding which coaches have which areas recruiting wise, so hoping to have that answered in the next day or so. Alright, on to the questions...



Q: I'm just happy your ticket was dismissed (smiling emoji)

A: You and me both, appreciate it. I was actually kind of a wise ass in the appeal so I'm stunned they did revoke it.



Q: Still hoping you are able to let us know the recruiting areas for which all the coaches are responsible. Thanks.

A: Sent a text to someone on Monday afternoon, said he'd get a list to me this week. I'm actually going to follow up after this, so should have that no later than the end of the week.



Q: What're the staffs thoughts about Jerome Ledbetter?

A: Not going to lie, as a non-diehard BC guy I had to look up the name. I got nothin.



Q: Although early can you predict a two-deep depth chart?

A; Definitely too early especially with some of the important guys on offense (Kye, Bond, Broome) banged up coming out of camp. Defensively I think it's more set in stone, (although guys like Hutchins, Hala and Kolenge all flashed and could get more opportunity) but there's a lot of guys on offense (Harris, McLauighlin, Ferrucci, McDonald, Tomlin) that have made a case to see more time, but that can quickly change of course with a bad first few weeks of real training camp. I'll do first two-deep once portal chaos is over before they're back.



Q: Do we have a QB controversy? How confident are we in TC's throwing? Had at least one HORRIBLE interception in spring game, almost overthrew the deep safety.

A: (Hands over mouth emoji) No? I mean, Tommy Castellanos was good enough in camp to remain the starter, but Grayson James is basically in a 1a/1b type situation in my opinion. Bigger and a stronger arm, more natural throwing motion. Offense worked with James in and when both guys played in front of fans for the first time - albeit in a scrimmage setting - James looked more like a QB1 than TC did for most of the day until TC turned it on late with some dimes. James is the better passer and it's not a debate. TC is more electric, to me it all comes down to patience levels from BOB and whether he's turning the football over or not. It's his job right now, but if James outplays in him in camp I think there's a real chance he's in within the first week or two. TC will be QB1 on Labor Day night in Tallahassee and we'll see from there. After last season I refuse to dismiss it this time around.



Keep throwing these at me throughout the spring if you'd like, always fun.








