Another three-star defensive back picks BC
Jeff Hafley does not seem to be having much difficulty convincing quality defensive back prospects to sign up to be a part of the Eagles' future.On Monday, three-star Akron East (Ohio) cornerback S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news