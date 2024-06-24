The list grows again.



Dawson Pough - a 2025 wide receiver out of Virginia - announced his commitment on Monday morning.



Pough is 6'1" and 195lbs. out of Tuscarora High School. Last year, he posted 934 yards on on 58 catches and 11 TD's.



The latest national recruit to get all in on the Bill O'Brien/Will Lawing/Jonathan DibIaso experience had offers from Duke, Buffalo, Delaware, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Howard, Liberty, Kent State, ODU, Pitt, Temple, Tuskegee, UVA, Indiana and Vanderbilt, along with the Eagles' offer.