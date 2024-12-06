Amedee, Dodd Head To BC As Massachusetts Super Bowl Champs

FOXBOROUGH - Just a day after officially joining Boston College, Xaverian's Micah Amedee and Catholic Memorial's Mekhi Dodd both ended their high school careers as champions.

Amedee and the Hawks won the D1 Super Bowl for a second straight year, 14-7 over Needham. About two hours later, Dodd and the Knights closed out a fairly dominant 39-21 win over defending Division 2 champ King Philip. Both guys won titles for the second straight season.

In the chaotic aftermath during both celebrations, both Amedee and Dodd spoke briefly about what it meant to win knowing what now lies ahead.

"It''s been an eventful week," Dodd said with a smile. "I'm ready to start working with BC, I'm starting to get ready. And, it's good to end off on a state championship. It feels amazing. Like, I can't even explain it. It feels so good to end it off like this."

"It feels good, it feels good to do it back-to-back at that too," Amedee said.

It's still not known if they'll be two early enrollees in January or not, but either way, the Eagles are getting guys that know how to win.