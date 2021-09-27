After Win Over Tigers, Garwo III and Sebastian Collect ACC Weekly Honors
Boston College running back Pat Garwo III set a career high with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Missouri, and cornerback Brandon Sebastian sealed the game with an interception in overtime.
Both of them earned ACC weekly honors Monday afternoon.
Garwo was named the conference’s running back of the week. After this weekend’s performance versus the Tigers, he ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing yards (412) this season, and he’s tied for second nationally in run plays of 20-plus yards with six.
He logged the Eagles’ first points of the game with a 67-yard score in the first quarter. Garwo broke through four arm tackles before bursting into open space for a BC touchdown. He found the end zone again in the third quarter, capping a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard rush.
This is the second time this year that Garwo has been tabbed ACC Running Back of the Week. He also was honored after his 160-yard outing at UMass in Week 2.
Sebastian, on the other hand, was recognized for the first time this year Monday. The fourth-year starter was crowned ACC Defensive Back of the Week.
He tied linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley with a team-high seven total tackles against Missouri, including six solos. But what got him the accolade was his interception of Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak in overtime.
Sebastian bailed on zone coverage, tracked the deep ball and boxed out Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism for the pick, clinching a 41-34 win and a 4-0 start for the Eagles.
Sebastian said the interception reminded him of the one he made at Virginia Tech in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, which helped BC fend off the Hokies in the second half and lock up “College GameDay.” The veteran defensive back has had several game-changing moments in his BC career, like his 97-yard scoop and score at Clemson last year.
But none were more clutch than Saturday’s interception.