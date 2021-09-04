After Slow First Quarter, BC Hurdles Colgate in Opener

Alumni Stadium was waiting to erupt. The students, filling out six sections bleachers with a splotchy gradient of maroon, red, yellow and gold on either side of Boston College’s marching band, were antsy. It was the first game back with fans since 2019, the Eagles were seven-score favorites over FCS Colgate and they were leading by just seven points a quarter into play.

Then BC’s offense exploded.

At midfield, Zay Flowers took off in jet motion, second-year starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec faked a handoff to running back Alec Sinkfield and unloaded a pass to a wide-open Trae Barry. The glove-less grad transfer tight end from Jacksonville State hauled in the reception and turned upfield, making a bee-line for the end zone. He got there but only after he hurdled Raiders defensive back Keshaun Dancy. Barry streaked through the end zone, chest bumped true freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams and celebrated the 51-yard score with his new teammates with his new mask-less classmates, who were jumping up and down in jubilation.

The Eagles were back, and so was football in Chestnut Hill.