After Missing Six Games, Jurkovec to Start Against Virginia Tech

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will start Friday night against Virginia Tech in the eighth-annual Red Bandana Game.

He is back after suffering a fracture to his throwing hand in the first quarter of BC's Week 2 game at UMass. Jurkovec missed six games.

In his absence, longtime backup Dennis Grosel guided the Eagles to their first 4-0 start since 2007 but then dropped a critical snap at the Clemson 11-yard line with a chance to upset the then-No. 25 Tigers. Since, BC has dropped three more games and scored a combined 27 points in those outings.

The Eagles are averaging a league-worst 10 points per game in ACC play. They are one of two ACC teams searching for their first conference win.

Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards last season while posting a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He tossed three touchdowns and eclipsed the 300-yard pass mark for the fifth time in his BC career Week 1 against Colgate.