After Announcing Return, Jurkovec on a 'Mission' for Eagles

Phil Jurkovec could have left for the NFL Draft. ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had him sixth and seventh, respectively, among 2022 quarterback prospects.

But the Boston College signal caller sees a higher ceiling for himself, especially considering how much he’s developed since transferring from Notre Dame two years ago.

“I have to come back,” he said Saturday. “It’s the right decision. Everybody’s in the same boat: coaches, my family, everybody knows that I could get better.”

Jeff Hafley said that he’s “extremely excited” to get his quarterback back. The second-year Eagles head coach explained that his conversations with Jurkovec about the gunslinger’s future included a lot of listening by Hafley and the staff. Ultimately, it was Jurkovec’s decision, Hafley said.

Hafley noted that Jurkovec will get better every week and that his choice to return will benefit the program and the school. He added that, right now, he’s seeing something new from Jurkovec.

“He’s on a mission, I’ll tell you that,” Hafley said Saturday. “I’ve not seen him like this. He is on a mission. And I’m excited to see what he could do.

“Again, just give him credit. Was he really ready to come back for those four weeks? He didn’t have to. He did that for the team.”

Jurkovec missed six games this year with a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand that he suffered in Week 2 at UMass. He came back to help the Eagles snap their four-game losing streak and clinch bowl eligibility for the sixth year in a row.

When Jurkovec got back on the field, his grip strength was around 50%, according to Hafley. It affected his throwing ability, and the redshirt junior was up and down. He accounted for five total touchdowns—three of which came on the ground—while passing for 310 yards at Georgia Tech but then completed just 13-of-35 attempts (37.1%) against Florida State and Wake Forest.

To make matters worse, Jurkovec was battling the flu in that regular season finale defeat to the Demon Deacons.

“It’s getting better,” Jurkovec said. “The wrist, just continuing to strengthen it in the treatment room. My body, I’ve lost some weight with the injury over the season. So right now trying to just use this time to get in the weight room, to eat and just strengthen my body.”

Jurkovec is reenergized, pumped about Hafley sticking around and eager to convince his go-to wideout, Zay Flowers, to return for 2022 as well.

He wants to beat East Carolina in the Military Bowl and, next season, finally get BC over the hump that is ACC mediocrity.

“I’m on a mission to win this game,” Jurkovec said. “6-6 isn’t good enough for us, and it’s been like that way too long here. So we’re on a mission to get that better.”