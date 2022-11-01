It's probably inevitable that fans would speculate about a coach's status during the course of a very disappointing season, but Boston College athletics director Blake James got out in front of any of that on Monday.

James issued a statement of support for head coach Jeff Hafley to Trevor Hass of the Boston Globe.

"Certainly we are all disappointed in this season's results so far, no one more so than Jeff. I know that he, the staff and our student-athletes continue to work hard each and every day and we will continue to do all we can to support them in their efforts. Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great fit for Boston College and I am confident that the victories will come," the statement read.

It's probably a nice sentiment for Hafley to hear but it isn't likely to be very surprising to him.

Asked in a recent press conference if he was confident in his standing with the administration Hafley answered in the affirmative and forcefully.

Boston College is 2-6 and 1-4 in the ACC through two-thirds of the college football season. The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak which included the weekend's 13-3 loss to UConn.

But Hafley noted in his press conference that with the transfer portal more than ever coaches are looking at season-by-season opportunities to take the results in a very different direction.

Hafley is in his third season with the Eagles. He now has a 14-17 record after going 6-6 in his first two seasons.