ACC schools move on Florida CB Braeden Marshall
Lake Mary, Fla., cornerback Braeden Marshall has been red hot on the recruiting circuit lately.The 5'10, 170-pound defensive back has had an offer from FAU. He's been hearing from a unique assortme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news