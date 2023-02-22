Boston College has recruited plenty of players and defensive backs in particular from the DMV during the Jeff Hafley area, largely because of the efforts and connections of assistant coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim in the region.

It doesn't appear that the emphasis on secondary targets in the region is slowing, and the Eagles' recent offer to Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom defensive back Kameron Courtney not long ago is evidence of that.

EA caught up with Courtney this week to find out more about the growing relationship between Courtney and the BC staff, as well as how things started out.

"About a week ago my coach said the Boston College DB coach called him and said he liked my film and asked what I could play," Courtney told Eagle Action, recounting how the offer was communicated to him. "My coach told him I could play safety, corner, even running back on offense.

"The coach that called me and offered me was Coach Rahim. The conversation was like a normal conversation. He was asking me how school was and how my family was doing. And then he said he really liked me at DB and he said I'm a physical DB and I'm versatile. he also said he really likes my grades since I have a 3.7, so he really liked that. And then after he said that he offered me and wants me to come up to see them soon."

While things are still new and fresh with BC it seems like the first conversation went well enough that Courtney is looking forward to learning more.

"The conversation we had was genuine and Coach Rahim seemed like he really meant what he said. It didn't sound like it was forced. He made me feel comfortable and he was easy to talk to," Courtney added.

Courtney visited James Madison on January 28 before visits were shut down for the month of February. When recruiting visits start back up Courtney will visit Virginia Tech. That's scheduled for March 23.

Duke, James Madison, and Lafayette are other schools that have offered Courtney.

Courtney was a second team all-state selection in Virginia for his play in the 2022 season.

In addition to the schools that have offered, others including Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are recruiting Courtney.