One of the mainstays on the BC staff since head coach Jeff Hafley arrived is leaving the program.



Earlier on Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported that Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is leaving to take the co-defensive coordinator and associate head coaching role with Maryland.



It'll be a homecoming for Aazaar, who worked as a part of the Terrapins program from 2016-2018.



Aabdul-Rahim most recently served as co-DC and associate head coach for Hafley and has been here since December of 2019 when Hafley first took over. As a DB coach, he produced at least one All-ACC DB in the last three seasons. In 2021, the BC secondary ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed (173.5 per game) and the defense that year was in the Top 30 in six national defensive categories.



Many times, Hafley has talked about how good Abdul-Rahim is when speaking in front of the team as a leader of men and there's little question he'll one day be a head coach. The biggest loss for BC will come in recruiting, where Abdul-Rahim's ability to identify and then build relationships with very talented kids is his greatest strength.



It'll be interesting to see whether Coach Duggan is now just solo defensive coordinator, or if Hafley promotes someone else into another co-DC role. Or, there could be a national search for another coach to come in, but it feels like giving Duggan full control for continuity purposes will be the best bet.



