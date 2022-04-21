A Reunion of Stars, Past and Present: BC-Syracuse

Emily Hawryschuk became Syracuse’s all-time goals leader Tuesday against Albany. The graduate student, who missed practically all of last season with an ACL tear, surpassed her head coach, Kayla Treanor. Boston College’s Charlotte North etched her name in the league record books earlier this season by recording the most goals in ACC history, one-upping her assistant coach, Sam Apuzzo—BC’s first-ever Tewaaraton Award winner. Both Hawryschuk and North are bonafide stars who are linchpins of top-four teams. And they’re coached by two of the sport’s more recent legends. Who have a shared history.

BC won its first-ever national championship in 2021, as did then associate head coach Kayla Treanor, who is now Syracuse's head coach (Photo courtesy of BC Athletics).

Before there was Charlotte North, there was Kayla Treanor. A three-time Tewaaraton finalist, Treanor was a difference maker at Syracuse from the moment she began her Orange playing career. She was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and she was part of the NCAA All-Tournament Team each of her four seasons. Outside of winning a national championship—Syracuse lost the 2014 national title game to Maryland—and taking home the Tewaaraton, Treanor accomplished just about everything a player could have dreamed of. She was even ahead of the curve when it came to star attackers taking over the draw circle. In fact, Treanor’s 217 draws in 2016 stood as an NCAA record until 2019. But, by 2019, Treanor was well into her next chapter. She was mentoring the sport’s newest star: Sam Apuzzo, at the time, the reigning Tewaaraton winner. After graduating from Syracuse, Treanor was an assistant coach at Harvard before being hired away by BC’s Acacia Walker-Weinstein. Treanor spent four years with the Eagles, eventually being promoted to associate head coach and helping not only Apuzzo but also Dempsey Arsenault and Kenzie Kent pilot a prolific BC offense that continued to put the program on the biggest stage. Although that trio didn’t win a national title for the Eagles—despite two tries as a complete group—they were the top-three picks in the 2019 WPLL Draft and flag bearers for the sport. Apuzzo ended up serving as a graduate assistant for BC in 2020 before being promoted to assistant coach in 2021, a season in which everything finally came together for the Eagles. Two of the sport’s most influential attackers, Treanor and Apuzzo, were coaching a third, North, who reset the NCAA single-season goals record while leading the Eagles to their first-ever championship.

Sam Apuzzo (left) and Charlotte North (right) pose for a picture after North surpassed Apuzzo for the most career goals in ACC history in a win over BU back in February (Photo courtesy of BC Athletics).

After securing her elusive national title, Treanor grabbed the perfect job. She replaced Gary Gait—who took over Syracuse’s men’s lacrosse program—as the Orange’s women’s head coach. And she recruited Kent to be one of her assistants. Kent, the daughter of BC defensive coordinator Jen Kent, was a dual-sport star at BC. In addition to her prowess on the field, she made a name for herself on the ice, finishing her ice hockey career eighth in BC history in career points and fourth in career assists. While setting the program’s record for games played (157), Kent was part of three Frozen Four teams.

