A Look Back at BC’s Loss to No. 3 Louisville, Gakdeng’s Streak

Boston College women’s basketball ended the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against No. 3 Louisville up by 10 points. Except that ultimately proved to be the margin of defeat, not victory, for the Eagles.

Louisville outscored BC, 22-5, in the second quarter, holding the Eagles to just two field goals in the frame while forcing 10 turnovers. Joanna Bernabei McNamee’s team pulled within four points of the Cardinals in the back half of play but no closer, and Louisville secured a season sweep of BC with a 63-53 win.

It was a much better showing this time around by the Eagles (12-5, 3-3 ACC), who came into the weekend on a four-game win streak. They caused Louisville (15-1, 5-0) to cough up the rock a season-high 21 times and corralled 17 offensive boards—tied for the most by any Cardinals opponent during the 2021-22 campaign.

The problem was, as was the case in the teams’ first meeting, BC had trouble taking care of the ball, too. The Eagles committed 24 turnovers and scored just 15 points off Louisville’s giveaways.

Freshman center Maria Gakdeng got things going for the Eagles, scoring five of their first seven points, three of which came on a game-opening and-one. Following a couple layups from Makayla Dickens and Taylor Soule—the latter of whom finished with a team-high 17 points—Cam Swartz stitched together a self-made 6-0 run that featured a 4-point play.