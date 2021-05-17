A'Khoury Lyde eyeing decision after busy June travel schedule
Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic cornerback A'Khoury Lyde is a Top-10 prospect in the Garden State and a three-star prospect just a tick away from a fourth star (5.7 RR) according to Rivals.com.All tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news