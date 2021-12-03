5 Questions Facing BC Ahead of ACC Opener
Boston College hosts Notre Dame Friday night in its ACC opener. The Eagles are 5-3 and clearly not without flaws, however, BC has definitely changed play styles under Earl Grant.Gone is the high-oc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news