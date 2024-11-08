3 Keys To The Game & Prediction - Syracuse

If nothing else, it should be a perfect day for a game at Alumni on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the product between noon and about 3 p.m. will dictate whether it's a good day for Eagles fans or not.

Coming off bye No. 2, it's hard to really know which Eagles team is going to show up against a 6-2 Syracuse team that has a chance for that special nine or 10-win season BC supporters thought they might be getting.

I've said this for what feels like three weeks now, but this one really will determine where the rest of the 2024 campaign goes. A win puts the Eagles back above .500 with three chances to win one game for bowl eligibility. A loss means a 4-5 record and needing to win two of the final three games, which include a road trip to SMU and visits from UNC and nationally-ranked Pitt.

In other words, if BC doesn't want to flirt with absolute disaster, it needs to win this game.

There are plenty of things that will have an impact on the outcome of this one, but here are the three most important keys in my opinion with a final prediction as usual...





1. Run defense HAS to be stifling

It's been the biggest issue for weeks and Syracuse has the second-worst rushing offense in the ACC. The Orange average 95.3 yards per game. Only FSU (76.1) is worse. For comparison, BC has the eighth-best rushing attack with 158.4 yards per game. 'Cuse has just 762 yards total on the ground and 12 rushing TD's. Absolutely cannot let this team control the clock and run all over you. BC's rushing defense is currently 10th in the ACC having given up 140.6 yard per game, 4.1 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns.

2. Gotta get pressure

On the flip side, if BC can't get Kyle McCord to rush and make a few mistakes he could pick them apart. McCord and the Orange have the ACC's second-most prolific offense with 349 yards per game. 'Cuse also has the seventh-best scoring offense with 31.8 points per game. McCord is second in the ACC with 345 yards per game and has 21 touchdowns, but he does also have 12 interceptions. The turnovers are there if the front four can make life hard on him. Trebor Pena and Jackson Meeks are fourth and fifth in the ACC in receiving, so this will certainly be a tough challenge for this banged up and young secondary. Pass rush (or lack thereof) will probably determine how much success BC has on defense.

3. Can the offense get to 30?

Even if the defense does contain McCord a bit, I find it hard to believe the Orange don't at least get to 28 or so. BC is averaging just 26.4 points per game. Can the Eagles keep up with 'Cuse? BC has scored just 210 points this season, with 56 of those coming against Duquesne. If the Eagles have any shot in this ball game, TD's and not field goals will be crucial. Lengthy drives to give this defense a rest are going to be important too, BC has had far too many three-and-outs the last few weeks (really, all season).

BONUS: Do they have a special teams unit?

Punting, the return game, defending the return game. It's all on the table right now for a poor special teams unit. Not to mention, the Eagles have still just attempted ONE field goal all season. I've called for it all year and it's going to happen eventually...it's going to come down to a field goal in the final seconds and no one has a clue what to expect. It'd be nice to see special teams actually contribute in a positive way this week, especially by not handing Syracuse excellent field position and putting the defense in immediate holes.

Final prediction: Syracuse 34, BC 20 - I just don't have a lot of confidence in either side of the ball right now. I hope I'm wrong and they look different out of the bye, but I think the injuries and lack of depth on defense - particularly at CB and LB are just too much to overcome right now. Offensively I'm not exactly sure what they are and I'm not sure they know either. I do think they frustrate the Orange for a bit early on, but 'Cuse figures it out and just outraces them in the end.