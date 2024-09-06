It's only Duquesne, but it feels like one of the more highly anticipated home openers in a while.



After the thrill of taking down No. 10 FSU, the buzz is back in Chestnut Hill and everybody believes in Bill O'Brien. This game is all about BC and really has nothing to do with anything the Dukes do. Here are my 3 keys (thoughts) and a final prediction heading into Saturday...



Don't let the opportunity to continue bringing fans in slip by



Is this a pro sports town first and foremost? Yes. Will people continue to be interested in BC and more specifically the Bill O'Brien story if they continue to win? Absolutely. For years now, coaches have begged students to show up to home games and they have, only to be presented with an inferior product and a 28, 35-point deficit at halftime and no reason to stay for the second half. Or, an ugly, sloppy performance against an FCS opponent. That can't happen Saturday. The buzz is real and nothing will be as humiliating as Holy Cross taking over last year when every BC fan left during the delay. Should never happen again under this regime. If this team is truly a Top 25 candidate or even has P-word aspirations (I'm not saying it until at least after Michigan State), then this is a game that's 28-0 at the half and entertaining as hell for the fans. Give people a reason to stay and give people a reason to continue turning the TV on when BC is playing, even if they aren't BC fans.



Let the WR group show off



Now, as we talked about for like two weeks, there was little-to-no reason to throw the ball against FSU after GT had set the course for how to beat the overrated Seminoles. This week should be much, much different. New toys Jerand Bradley and Jayden McGowan along with Skeete, Bond and others should all be heavily featured. Those guys must be chomping at the bit to show out after last week. Duquesne gave up 446 yards of offense to Toledo, BC should surpass 500 and not blink doing it. Obviously, that running game will be a factor again (the Dukes gave up 167 on the ground), but you can take a little wear-&-tear off that room by airing it out more. Not only that, but that O-line needs the pass pro reps as much as possible with Mizzou looming next weekend. I'm expecting 500+ yards of offense with at least 300 through the air.



D-line should be able to tee off again



Let the big dogs hunt again. After a dominant display from the guys up front vs. FSU - depth pieces too, not just the Big 4 - it should be a repeat performance on Saturday. Duquesne had just 284 total yards of offense against Toledo. That number shouldn't exceed 200-215 for the BC defense. Once again, these FCS games need to be statement games if BC is truly going to start opening eyes nationally with voters. Defensively, Duquesne does have some speed to contend with, but this should be a physical nightmare for the visitors.



Prediction: BC 47, Duquesne 0



I'm actually pretty serious about the shutout. As you all know I think this defense is criminally underrated and it's an opportunity for them to put on an absolute clinic on Saturday. Meanwhile, against FSU, BC should have had two more scores (pass to Harris and kneel downs inside the 10 to end the game), which would have put them into the 40's. Bill O'Brien's first home game, hopefully an electric crowd and belief that this can be a special season. This program is now incapable of no-showing games like this in my opinion. I think this goes exactly how everyone wants it to. (And selfishly, I've got a party to get to and the 3:30 kickoff is absolutely killing me...run the damn ball in the 2nd half up 35-0).



Eagles go 2-0 and set up a Top 25 showdown with the Tigers next weekend.



