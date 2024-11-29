3 Keys & Prediction For Pitt

I've made all my sentimental "can't believe it's the end of the season" comments throughout the week.

But, I will say I've never been as heavily invested in a BC season as I was this year given everything that went on once Hafley left. It was a wild ride.

No matter what happens on Saturday, I do think there's been more positive developments than negative ones this season and fans should be encouraged knowing this will be this staff's first full offseason with some really good talent both coming in and returning.

Alright, in the words of Mr. Mandelbaum: 'It's go time.'

1. One more big day from Ezeiruaku & the D-line

While Pitt may have lost four straight and could just be playing out the string knowing they've gone from possible CFP participant to mid-tier bowl game in a matter of weeks, it's still the fourth-best scoring offense in the ACC. The Panthers average 32.6 PPG and 359 YPG. With Eli Holstein out - who BC probably would have rather seen given O'Brien's familiarity with him in recruiting - there's a little bit of unknown with Yarnell. Need Ezeirauku to close out his home career by forcing Yarnell to make quick decisions. He's a runner, so there's also an element of guys like him, Okpala, Hutchins and others keeping lane rush integrity and boxing him in as much as possible. While the LB's and DB's had a great day against UNC, we obviously haven't seen it nearly consistently enough to believe that's now the norm. I still think the more pressure you get from this D-line the bigger help it is to those units.

2. Start fast again

That halftime lead last Saturday was not only refreshing, but also allowed BC to control the game in the second half. There's been several times this season where it's been the complete opposite (and UNC still sort of had a chance to put points up in the closing seconds...) but last week, BC closed strong and took all the momentum into halftime. Another fast start and good close out of the second quarter could have Pitt looking to get out of Newton early and get on the busses given that recent slide. It'll also be huge for this offense to continue stringing good starts together, particularly for James to show he can lead early if there's a lack of juice in the stadium or on the sideline after the lengthy senior ceremony. On the other hand, Luke Kuechly is in the building and being recognized, so maybe there's more than I'm anticipating?

3. Special teams absolutely can't cost the Eagles



As O'Brien pointed out this week, this Pitt team is very well-coached by Narduzzi and most likely won't hurt itself too much. BC just can't have shanked punts, turnovers on downs or missed/blocked field goals. This could be a field position game and while the defense played well against the Tar Heels, I don't like their chances if Pitt is starting at the Eagles' 30 or 40 all day. Another return or two like the one Farris had could be game-changers flipping the field too. As bad as it's been all year, you saw some spurts last week of improvement. That unit just absolutely, positively can't be the reason BC loses this game, assuming the offense and defense hold up their ends of the bargain.

Final prediction: BC 31, Pitt 28 - Last-second field goal from Connor. Mostly because I feel like it HAS to play a role somehow this season. Who not in game 12? Also, partly because I think it's a physical, tough, cold, back-and-forth Northeast game in November that'll come down to the final few minutes. I think this senior class finds a way to go out the right way and BC wins seven games in the regular season for the first time in six years. Warm-weather bowl here we (if EA/Rivals will send me) we come.



