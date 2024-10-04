PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

3 Keys & Final Prediction For UVA Matchup

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

Now the fun really starts.

Seven games left, seven ACC opponents. It all starts with a good UVA team on the road this weekend. Frankly, BC really hasn't played a complete game since the Seminoles beatdown in the opener (Duquesne doesn't count for the purpose of this), so it'd be nice to see a full 60 minute effort in a semi-hostile environment.

Here are three keys I believe are most important to getting out of there 5-1...

Start faster

Obviously.

O'Brien was blunt when I asked him about the slow start vs. Western Kentucky. After basically ripping the fan base for no-showing early on, he did point to the fact that this program practices in the morning every single day, so they have no excuse to come out flat for a noon kickoff. With Castellanos back under center, there may be more of a calmness among the team and that should help. That's not to say guys were tight with James in, but that type of drastic change for the first time in a game situation takes some adjusting. It just took BC until the fourth quarter to fully adjust. Can't start slow on the road against a 3-1 team and expect to stay in the fight all day. Need an FSU/MIssouri-like drive if they get the ball first and then go from there.

Get off the field on 3rd down

Yes, this the weekly third down portion of the program. It's arguably the biggest thing for this team right now. The more opportunities the offense has to find its rhythm, the better. On the flip side, as good as the front four has been, linebackers in coverage are still an issue and the secondary - while very good - can probably still get to another level. UVA is brutal on converting third downs offensively, as they're just 18-58 on the season (31.03%). If you can give TC multiple possessions and keep this Virginia defense on the field, you should be able to eventually pull away. If you allow them sustained drives and they're able to pick apart the middle of the field like Western Kentucky and Michigan State have recently, well, we could be in for another nail biter down the stretch.

Tackling

Again, it's simple, but missed tackles almost came back to haunt BC last weekend - especially in the first half - and certainly did against Missouri a few weeks ago. This UVA offense has put up 30.3 points per game and 455.5 yards of offense per game. If you let them, they'll make life very difficult. QB Anthony Colandrea has thrown for over 1,000 yards and is a good facilitator. RB's Xavier Brown and Kobe Pace have 293 and 210 yards on the ground respectively. Not gaudy numbers by any means, but if they get in space they can do damage. Malachi Fields is their leading receiver with 349 yards on 24 grabs with two TD's. BC has more playmakers, but the ones UVA does have can be a problem if BC doesn't limit yards after the catch or initial contact.

BONUS: Keep an eye on UVA safety Jonas Sanker

Sanker was a BC commit before flipping to UVA which was closer to home. He's got 32 tackles and was a preseason All-ACC selection. Might be playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder to show he made the right decision. On the flip side, Bill O'Brien won't care since he didn't recruit him, but you wonder if there's any chirping going on between Sanker and guys on the team that knew him as a commit. In general, 'Cavs Corner' writer Justin Ferber told us this week that the safety group is the strength of the Virginia defense while BC has struggled to get the ball deep down field so far on a regular basis. Do they test him and the others? Or keep it conservative and try to pound the rock all day?

Prediction: BC 34 UVA 16

Once again, I just think BC has more talent across the board. I also don't think they have the dogs up front to handle BC's offensive line, especially in the run game. I think we see a few play action shots to Bond (who unquestionably wants to have a bounce back game) and Harris. I'd also love to see McGowan more involved finally and feel like if you are in fact going to test those safeties deep, the speediest guy on the team is the best one to do it with. Scoring on this Eagles defense is a chore for everyone right now and despite the coverage issues over the middle, I'm not sure anyone is slowing down the front four with the way they're going. TC gets into a rhythm early, BC goes up 21-6 at the half and run it a ton in the second half. Onto the bye week at 5-1 and maybe a Top 25 berth (depending on how it looks) with plenty of time to rest and prep for V-Tech and Lane Stadium on a Thursday night.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzLzMta2V5cy1maW5hbC1wcmVkaWN0aW9uLWZvci11dmEt bWF0Y2h1cCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYm9zdG9uY29sbGVnZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RjMta2V5cy1maW5hbC1wcmVkaWN0aW9uLWZvci11dmEtbWF0Y2h1cCZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMDc4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==