3 Keys & Final Prediction For UNC Game

No intro needed. We all know what's at stake this weekend against a good UNC team.

Win and into a bowl. Lose and it all comes down to a home game against Pitt next weekend. These are probably pretty repetitive and simple at this point, but it's the three biggest things we should all be worried about in this matchup...

1. Stop the run or it's going to be a long day

Omarion Hampton is only behind Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards (1,422) on 248 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's legitimately one of the best backs in the country Here's his last 5 games in descending order:

23/106/1

18/137/0

26/105/2

32/172/4

35/244/1

If BC can't tackle him or limit his yards after contact it's going to be a long day. The run defense has been inconsistent at best all year and now has its hands full with Hampton.

2. Finish drives

Considering this team barely has a kicker, there's more and more pressure to score touchdowns instead of field goals. This is also a hard way to live when you can't play the field position game with a few punts either. The offense now takes the field every drive knowing it HAS to get a touchdown. Now, every good offensive player takes the field expecting that to be the case anyway, but it's just adding an unnecessary element of pressure when there'd already enough to win the game anyways. The running game needs to continue being a real weapon to help open up play action. I think you'll see more and more of the tight ends now with James too as we saw last week. Ideally, a guy like Harris or Bradley (if he plays) becomes the go-to red zone threat. You've got multiple linemen with recently accepted invites to the Reeses Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, you need a big day out of them both in the run game and keeping James upright.

3. Figure out the end of half issues

It's been a problem since the Michigan State game. BC either has a chance to get momentum and gives it up, allowing the other team to score, or the Eagles actually get momentum then immediately give it up with a chunk run or throw and then an end-of-half field goal or touchdown. At home, BC needs to keep every bit of momentum it has heading into halftime unless this is an absolute debacle (I don't think it's going to be). If BC scores in the final two minutes of the half they absolutely have to shut the door.

BONUS KEY - Special teams (obviously)

It's mind boggling-ly bad. BC legitimately has to go for everything under 4th-&-10 and really don't have a 'target line' for field goals, it's just sort of close your eyes and hopes. This is such a hard way to coach offense and approach drives, but maybe, just maybe, the punt return or kickoff return team can help out and flip the field once or twice. I'm running out of opportunities, but once again, there's going to be a point where it comes down to a last-second field goal attempt and none of us know how that's going to end.

Prediction: BC 41, UNC 35 - Eagles find a way on offense late. Not sure they can stop anyone at this point with the injuries and depth (I should just copy and paste that every week), but as you all know I'm a big James believer. I think we get his 'coming out party' of sorts and BC pulls out a shootout win with the 1984 team in the building.