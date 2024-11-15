3 Keys & Final Prediction For SMU

So...there's a football game on Saturday.

What a wild week, but the Eagles now have to focus on trying to become bowl eligible against the 14th-ranked team in the country. With Tommy gone from the programs just five days after being benched, it's now Grayson James' team for the final month. I actually have a feeling they shock some people with their effort, but here's three keys I also believe will play the biggest factors...

1. The pass rush needs to be elite again, but also has to stay home

Talked about it last week and it especially applies this week. SMU's offense is 6th in the country scoring with 40.1 points per game. This linebacker group and secondary while talented, are still inexperienced and lacking in size. SMU's receivers are going to make plays. The only real shot the Eagles have to slow down the Mustangs is to get to the QB and force a few mistakes. BC can't give up the same passing numbers to Jennings that they did to McCord or they won't be able to keep up. Perhaps more importantly, they've also got to rush with discipline. Jennings can kill you with his legs, they've got to find the right balance. Gotta hold SMU to 28 or less and hope this running game and James can get there too.

2. Running game on both sides

As O'Brien talked about this week, Brashard Smith is an all around back that can hurt you. He's got 906 yards and 11 TD's on 140 carries. He's only ranked 21st in the country, but given BC's struggles defending the run this season, wrapping him up and not allowing huge, explosive runs like the V-Tech came is crucial. On the other side, after the 300+ yard performance last week, what better way to limit SMU's scoring opportunities than long, clock-killing drives. This O-line can dominate a game if it gets going, but getting going consistently is the biggest question. It'll be fascinating to see if Ward has a bigger role or if it continues to predominantly be Robichaux and/or McDonald carrying the rock.

3. Let the receivers loose

You finally have a full week of game planning with James now the unquestioned leader. This receiving core is far too talented for BC to have just one guy in the top 25 in the ACC (Bond with 44 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. The next highest receiver for the Eagles is a running back (Ward), ranked 58th in the ACC (13/251/4). Bradley, Skeete, Bond, Harris, McGowan, these guys should all have more opportunities to display their talent down the field now with a QB who won't come up 10 yards short on a ball to the sideline or behind them on a crossing route. Hopefully, we see more of a dynamic game play calling wise from Will Lawing with less emphasis needed on making things just right for TC.

Prediction: BC 32, SMU 31 (2 OT) - Yes. Seriously. I think they score in OT, get the two-point conversion and then stop SMU's two-point attempt after a TD. After such a crazy, unexpected week, it would only be fitting. But honestly, I do believe they show up and keep this close. Whether they can keep up with the Mustangs on the scoreboard is the biggest question, because those guys are going to score, no way around it.