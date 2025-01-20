2026 WR From Connecticut DJ Biggins Commits

A half hour before the national championship game started Monday night, BC got more good news once again.

DJ Biggins - a wide receiver from the Kingswood-Oxford School in Connecticut - announced his commitment on social media.

This past season as a junior, Biggins had 119 all purpose yards, 17.8 yards per catch and eight touchdowns. On defense as a corner he had three picks and 22 solo tackles (34 total). Biggins officially received an offer from the Eagles on Halloween and was in the house for the Louisville game. He also held offers from Bryant and Holy Cross.

Biggins is also a top-notch basketball player who was recently averaging 24 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game.

This past fall, he was named First Team All-Evergreen and First-Team All New England competing against some of the best New England has to offer.