2026 RB Billy Barrett Commits To BC

The Eagles landed another 2026 commit late on Monday night.

Mountain Lakes High School (Mt. Lakes, New Jersey) junior running back Billy Barrett announced his commitment on social media.

A FOGO in lacrosse and also a linebacker at times, Barrett appears to be a solid athlete that can contribute to an increasingly loaded running backs room, particularly with the additions of him, Dodd and McCormack coming soon.

Couldn't find an offer list, but we've reached out to Billy for thoughts on why he chose the Eagles, hoping to hear back from him at some point today.