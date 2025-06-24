2026 OL Lawrence Iyalekhue Commits

Matt Applebaum is going to have another big man to work with in the offensive line room next season.

New York native Lawrence Iyalekhue announced his commitment to BC around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Iyalekhue is another tall guy at 6'9" and currently checks in around 330lbs.

Iyalekhue plays for Roosevelt High School and had eight offers according to Rivals, mostly all Northeast schools: BC, Bryant, UMass, Monmouth, URI, Temple, Wagner and Wake Forest.

Iyalekhue makes it 23 commits currently for the class of 2026.

"From the first moment I stepped on campus and met with coach OB and Coach Applebaum, it just felt right to me," he said. "I know that Boston College is an elite school and program and I want to learn from the best and be around the best. I feel like BC will be a place I can thrive and succeed and be pushed to be great.

" It feels like home. I know Coach Applebaum will push me to thrive and be great."