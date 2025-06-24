2026 Commits Continue Rolling In With Addition Of DT Jackson Carlisle

They just keep rolling in.

After picking up a 23rd commitment earlier in the day, No. 24 rolled in around 9:30 on Tuesday night when Alabama native and defensive tackle Jackson Carlisle announced his commitment on social media, doing so a day earlier than he was planning.

Jackson is listed at 6'2" and 273lbs out of Central High School. Last year as a junior, he had 65 total tackles, five sacks and a pass break up.

Jackson had three offers according to Rivals: BC, Jacksonville State and North Alabama.

You can check out his Hudl tape here.

At first glance, Carlisle reminds me a little bit of Cam Horsley. It's clear that building more depth on both sides of the line has been a key focal point this offseason both in the portal and in this recruiting cycle.