2026 Class Gets 26th Commit With QB Femi Babalola

More good news on Monday.

Femi Babalola out of Ravenwood High School in Tennessee became the 26th verbal commit for the class of 2026 around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Babalola is 6'3" and 215lbs. He had 22 offers according to Rivals from programs like Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland, Costal Carolina, NC State, Southern Miss and Arizona.

"Definitely because I believe coach O’Brien is building something special up in Boston," Babalola said in a DM about an hour after the announcement. "Along with the energy and people that will be surrounding me in the future."

Late last week, Babalola talked about his recent official visit to Chestnut Hill that ultimately sealed the deal.

"I had an amazing time there. I really had great feel for what they stand for and the family feel there, along with the people there that have a similar mindset to myself. Loved the visit."

You can check out his junior year Hudl film here.

Out of the 26 commits in this class so far, 17 of them are from outside New England, which is a very good sign for this staff. More and more kids outside of New England are starting to buy in to the future that BC is trying to build and of course, all the NFL experience certainly doesn't hurt.