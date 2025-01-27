2025 Schedule Revealed

Start planning those road trips and tailgates.

Well, sort of.

On Monday night, the ACC unveiled the entire schedule for each team in the conference. Specific times are not yet known and which game will be The Red Bandana Game is still TBD, but here's the opponents and dates:





Week 0 - 8/23 - Open

Week 1 - 8/30 - vs. Fordham

Week 2 - 9/6 - @ Michigan State

Week 3 - 9/13 - @ Stanford

Week 4 - 9/20 - Open

Week 5 - 9/27 - vs. Cal

Week 6 - 10/4 - @ Pitt

Week 7 - 10/11 - vs. Clemson

Week 8 - 10/18 - vs. UConn

Week 9 - 10/25 - @ Louisville

Week 10 - 11/1 - vs. Notre Dame

Week 11 - 11/8 - vs. SMU

Week 12 - 11/15 - vs. Georgia Tech

Week 13 - 11/22 - Open

Week 14- 11/29 - @ Syracuse