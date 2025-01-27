2025 Schedule Revealed

Start planning those road trips and tailgates.
Well, sort of.
On Monday night, the ACC unveiled the entire schedule for each team in the conference. Specific times are not yet known and which game will be The Red Bandana Game is still TBD, but here's the opponents and dates:
Week 0 - 8/23 - Open
Week 1 - 8/30 - vs. Fordham
Week 2 - 9/6 - @ Michigan State
Week 3 - 9/13 - @ Stanford
Week 4 - 9/20 - Open
Week 5 - 9/27 - vs. Cal
Week 6 - 10/4 - @ Pitt
Week 7 - 10/11 - vs. Clemson
Week 8 - 10/18 - vs. UConn
Week 9 - 10/25 - @ Louisville
Week 10 - 11/1 - vs. Notre Dame
Week 11 - 11/8 - vs. SMU
Week 12 - 11/15 - vs. Georgia Tech
Week 13 - 11/22 - Open
Week 14- 11/29 - @ Syracuse