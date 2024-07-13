2025 Recruiting Class Now Ranked 38th In The Country
With the Marcus Upton commitment on Friday night, the 2025 class now has 20 kids in it. BC is currently ranked 38th on Rivals. Not great, but not terrible either given the standards academically at BC.
Here are the 10 programs currently behind BC:
Ole MIss
UCLA
Indiana
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Nebraska
Baylor
Houston
Virginia
Northwestern
The bottom teams ranked 91-99:
Georgia State
Texas State
FIU
Miami (OH)
Nevada
San Jose State
Louisiana
Troy
Costal Carolina
Liberty
Here is the full list