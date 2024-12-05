2025 Class Middle Of The Pack In Rivals Rankings

Bill O'Brien and his staff brought in BC's biggest class in a decade on Wednesday, signing 27 recruits on National Signing Day.

As of right now (11:15ish by the time I'm done writing) the class ranks 52nd in the country out of 100 and 13th in the 17-team ACC. Technically, they're tied with Michigan State behind Houston, Minnesota and Virginia at 49.

Having covered the five local guys, I can assure you the 'star rating' doesn't account for how tough and dependable each of them are.

Now, in fairness, I also thought Joe Griffin would be a superstar here, so I get that they've got to come in and prove they're not just high school all stars in Massachusetts, but the rankings feel too low in my opinion. I'd have them somewhere in the 35ish range and probably 10th in the ACC, but that's why we all keep track of these things, nothing wrong with a good sports debate and none of us really know how any kid will work out.

MacCornack has ran A TON at BB&N. Young kid obviously, but you wonder if all the wear-and-tear catches up at some point. If not, both he and Mekhi Dodd from CM have a chance to be a phenomenal 1-2 punch for a while. With Dodd, it certainly seems like the knee is fine and like MacCormack, once he gets going it's almost impossible to bring them down.

Amedee could be an elite pass rusher here, especially once he gets to work with Fitzgerald and the rest of the strength staff. Already a freak athlete that should improve. Collins didn't get nearly enough attention at Worcester Academy. In a thin linebacker room - depending on any portal additions of course - he could compete for some time in spring ball and we'll go from there. Chudzinski's kid Kaelan is what you want at the position. At this point, I'm willing to believe any young guy coming in has a chance to make an impact with the departure of Morales and a seemingly always open competition for time there.

I'll be curious to see who the early enrollees are too. O'Brien said Reisig would be one on Wednesday, but we haven't gotten the full list yet.

Turns out I'm not as quick as I thought I was either. It's 11:27 and BC is still ranked 52nd.

Here's the full Rivals rankings.



