2025 ATH From California Stevie Amar Commits To BC

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

More good recruiting news for BC: The Eagles landed three-star athlete (listed as a tight end on Rivals, but could play significant time at WR) Stevie Amar. Amar is from Westlake Village, CA and is going to be a senior at Oaks Christian.

Amar is a big target already (6'4" 210lbs.) and can line up inside or outside and has a pretty good looking catch radius. If you watch the Hudl tape, he's a violent blocker at times too.

Most importantly, Amar chose BC over some very big-time programs. He had offers from BC, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cal, Colorado State, Louisville, Oregon State, San Diego State, SMU, Texas Tech, UNLV and Washington State. He's also had interest from Florida State, Miami, Stanford and UCLA.

