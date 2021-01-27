2022 pledge Jack Funke has deep ties to BC
One of Boston College's key commitments in the 2022 class is an in-state product with significant connections to the program.When Westwood (Massachusetts) Xaverian Brothers offensive lineman Jack F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news